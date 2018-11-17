North Shore Rescue warns hikers of icy mountain conditions

Watch your step, hikers.

That’s the message from North Shore Rescue (NSR), as temperatures dip below freezing in alpine areas of the North Shore.

There may be a dearth of snow on the slopes, but the search-and-rescue organization says the trails have become treacherously icy and are advising anyone headed into the backcountry to ensure they are prepared.

“Running shoes are not appropriate footwear for these conditions, and those going on hikes should have good supportive footwear (with an aggressive tread) and micro spikes at a minimum,” wrote the team in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“If you aren’t prepared, please turn around and select an alternate route,” it added.

The team said that the sunny weekend weather has drawn a large number of people to the mountains, many of whom were observed slipping and falling on Mount Seymour’s trails and wearing inappropriate footwear.

In addition to footwear that can handle the ice, NSR recommends hikers always let someone know where they are going, plan their trip, avoid hiking alone, and always travel with the 10 essentials.