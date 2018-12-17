Penticton Search and Rescue called to 3 incidents in one day

Penticton’s Search-and-Rescue (Pensar) team responded to three calls on Sunday afternoon.

It was first dispatched to the Graystokes Park area around noon to help with the evacuation of an injured snowmobiler.

The team was then alerted to another injured snowmobiler who needed a medical evacuation just north of the first call.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning on Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass

Pensar transferred the person from the first call to an ambulance and flew over to Mission Lake, where they found a snowmobiling group with the injured individual.

That person was then evacuated by helicopter to Kelowna’s airport and transferred to hospital by ambulance.

READ MORE: Osoyoos Coyotes player suffers injuries after “predatory” hit: coach

Around 3:30 p.m., Pensar was also called to the Carmi area to help with a man who had fallen into a building foundation. The search-and-rescue team responded with three trucks and 11 personnel.