December 17, 2018 12:55 pm

Penticton Search and Rescue called to 3 incidents in one day

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Penticton’s Search and Rescue team responded to two calls in the Graystokes Park area and one call in the Carmi area on Sunday afternoon.

Penticton’s Search-and-Rescue (Pensar) team responded to three calls on Sunday afternoon.

It was first dispatched to the Graystokes Park area around noon to help with the evacuation of an injured snowmobiler.

The team was then alerted to another injured snowmobiler who needed a medical evacuation just north of the first call.

Pensar transferred the person from the first call to an ambulance and flew over to Mission Lake, where they found a snowmobiling group with the injured individual.

That person was then evacuated by helicopter to Kelowna’s airport and transferred to hospital by ambulance.

Around 3:30 p.m., Pensar was also called to the Carmi area to help with a man who had fallen into a building foundation. The search-and-rescue team responded with three trucks and 11 personnel.

