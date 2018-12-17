driving conditions
December 17, 2018 11:57 am
Updated: December 17, 2018 11:59 am

Snowfall warning on Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning of 25 to 30 centimetres for Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Courtesy: Drive BC
A A

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning on Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Between 25 to 30 centimetres is expected because of a Pacific frontal system that’s expected to swing across southern B.C. on Monday evening.

Environment Canada said the area could see up to 15 centimetres of snow on Monday night and another 20 centimetres on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Osoyoos Coyotes player suffers injuries after “predatory” hit: coach

The heavy snow is expected to ease later on Tuesday as the back end of the system heads into Alberta.

Officials are warning drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Current road conditions are available at Drive BC.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boundary Region
driving conditions
Environment Canada
Kootenay Pass
Paulson Summit
Snowfall
Weather

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News