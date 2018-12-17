Snowfall warning on Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning on Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Between 25 to 30 centimetres is expected because of a Pacific frontal system that’s expected to swing across southern B.C. on Monday evening.

Environment Canada said the area could see up to 15 centimetres of snow on Monday night and another 20 centimetres on Tuesday.

The heavy snow is expected to ease later on Tuesday as the back end of the system heads into Alberta.

Officials are warning drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Current road conditions are available at Drive BC.