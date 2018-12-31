North Shore Search and Rescue save father and six-year old son

Another busy Sunday for North Shore Search and Rescue.

The crew was called in to West Vancouver’s Whyte Lake when a father and his six-year-old son got lost.

Team leader Mike Danks said it’s a story SAR has heard before: darkness fell, and they didn’t have a flashlight.

“Fortunately they stayed put, and they made a call for help and we were able to get the coordinates off their phone quite quick,” said Danks.

The pair and their dogs were able to make it out unharmed.

READ MORE: Record year for North Shore Rescue

“When the team did get into these guys, they gave them some food, gave them some water, got them re-warmed, gave them some extra clothing and then got them out with some lights,” said Danks.

This has been a record breaking year for North Shore Search and Rescue.

Their previous record was 139 in 2015.

Yesterday’s rescue marked 142 calls this year.

“It’s certainly going up.” Danks added.

He said every call is different, but the message stays the same: be prepared when entering the back country.