Canada

Serwa ties the knot, sabres champagne bottle at Big White wedding

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 5, 2019 5:22 pm
Updated October 5, 2019 5:31 pm
Kelsey Serwa eyes where she’s going to cut the top off a champagne bottle during her wedding last month.
Kelsey Serwa eyes where she’s going to cut the top off a champagne bottle during her wedding last month. Courtesy Matt & Julie Photography and Lori Glaseman

Kelowna’s very own Olympian, Kelsey Serwa, tied the knot last month, exchanging wedding rings with fellow skier Stan Rey.

Serwa shared photos of the big event on social media this week, including pics of a massive bottle of champagne she’s been saving since winning ski cross gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.

Serwa and Rey were married at Big White Ski Resort in September, surrounded by family and friends. Not only did the mountain pull out all the stops for the newlyweds, but so did the couple.

Serwa received a massive bottle of champagne from Olympian Usain Bolt of Jamaica after her gold-medal win.

With a single, precise swing, Serwa managed a clean cut and successfully broke off the top of the bottle.

The technique is called sabrage, and Serwa says doing it on the first try is a sign of good fortune.

Serwa has retired from ski cross and is currently studying at UBC Okanagan.

Courtesy Matt & Julie Photography and Lori Glaseman
Courtesy Matt & Julie Photography and Lori Glaseman
Courtesy Matt & Julie Photography and Lori Glaseman
Courtesy Matt & Julie Photography and Lori Glaseman
Courtesy Matt & Julie Photography and Lori Glaseman
Courtesy Matt & Julie Photography and Lori Glaseman
Courtesy Matt & Julie Photography and Lori Glaseman
Courtesy Matt & Julie Photography and Lori Glaseman
Courtesy Matt & Julie Photography and Lori Glaseman
