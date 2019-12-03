SilverStar Mountain Resort sold to American corporation

Send this page to someone via email

One of B.C.’s top ski resorts has been sold to an American corporation.

On Tuesday, Powdr, based in Utah, announced that it had purchased SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon.

The selling price was not disclosed, though Powdr said SilverStar is the only first Canadian mountain in its portfolio of resorts.

Powdr calls itself an adventure lifestyle company and that it has destinations across North America. Overall, it has 11 resorts: two each in California, Colorado, Utah and Vermont, plus resorts in Oregon, Nevada and, lastly, B.C.

Powdr co-president Justin Sibley called SilverStar a world-class destination that fits the company’s portfolio, stating, “the resort team is impressive and they have an incredibly strong relationship with the community, which we hope to build upon.”

Powdr said there will be no changes to SilverStar’s 2019-20 season passes, current operations or reciprocal agreements with other resorts.

In selling SilverStar, resort president Jane Cann said “I am thrilled to pass the torch to such a competent and qualified operator as Powdr, who shares the same mission and beliefs for the SilverStar resort community and is committed to delivering memorable experiences and enhancing people’s lives.”

The announcement noted that Cann has owned SilverStar since 2002 and has served as president since acquiring 100 per cent of the resort in 2012.

It also noted that Cann will retain Schumann Resorts Ltd., which holds 30 acres of SilverStar real estate development land.

SilverStar has 3,282 acres of skiable terrain and an annual snowfall of more than seven metres (23 feet).

