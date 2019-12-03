Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

SilverStar Mountain Resort sold to American corporation

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 5:10 pm
An American corporation from Utah, called Powdr, has purchased SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon, B.C. The selling price was not disclosed.
An American corporation from Utah, called Powdr, has purchased SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon, B.C. The selling price was not disclosed. SilverStar Mountain Resort

One of B.C.’s top ski resorts has been sold to an American corporation.

On Tuesday, Powdr, based in Utah, announced that it had purchased SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon.

The selling price was not disclosed, though Powdr said SilverStar is the only first Canadian mountain in its portfolio of resorts.

Powdr calls itself an adventure lifestyle company and that it has destinations across North America. Overall, it has 11 resorts: two each in California, Colorado, Utah and Vermont, plus resorts in Oregon, Nevada and, lastly, B.C.

Weather conditions at SilverStar Mountain Resort on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Weather conditions at SilverStar Mountain Resort on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. SilverStar Mountain Resort

READ MORE: Big White, SilverStar ski resorts open doors, runs for season

Story continues below advertisement

Powdr co-president Justin Sibley called SilverStar a world-class destination that fits the company’s portfolio, stating, “the resort team is impressive and they have an incredibly strong relationship with the community, which we hope to build upon.”

Powdr said there will be no changes to SilverStar’s 2019-20 season passes, current operations or reciprocal agreements with other resorts.

In selling SilverStar, resort president Jane Cann said “I am thrilled to pass the torch to such a competent and qualified operator as Powdr, who shares the same mission and beliefs for the SilverStar resort community and is committed to delivering memorable experiences and enhancing people’s lives.”

‘Skiing is my freedom:’ Calgary Paralympian credits CADS for kick-starting her career
‘Skiing is my freedom:’ Calgary Paralympian credits CADS for kick-starting her career

The announcement noted that Cann has owned SilverStar since 2002 and has served as president since acquiring 100 per cent of the resort in 2012.

It also noted that Cann will retain Schumann Resorts Ltd., which holds 30 acres of SilverStar real estate development land.

SilverStar has 3,282 acres of skiable terrain and an annual snowfall of more than seven metres (23 feet).

Edmonton-area ski hills open for the season
Edmonton-area ski hills open for the season
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganNorth OkanaganSkiingUtahSnowboardingski resortresortSilverStarSilverstar Mountain ResortPowdr
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.