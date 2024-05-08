More apprentices needed to keep up with Manitoba’s growing vacancies in trades

From bridges and roadways to the outlets in your wall that power your TV and computer, tradespeople have an impact on nearly every aspect of our lives. However, the industry has been struggling to fill the boots of those that are retiring with new apprentices willing to take up the belt.

The Winnipeg Construction Association has been working to fill that void, hosting the Manitoba Construction Career Expo, which saw more than 1,300 high school students come through the doors in order to learn about and experience dozens of different trades.

For many students at the expo, starting a hands-on career in the trades was something they already knew they wanted.

“I’ve always known I want to do trades when I grow up,” explained Hailey Hiebert. “This is just helping me get more [information], to know exactly what I want to do.”

Many of the students told Global News similar stories as to why they were considering the trades, from the enjoyment of working with their hands, to not being stuck at a desk all day, or the fact that red seal trades pay well.

For others like Drayke Gray, a third-year automotive apprentice, being able to continue learning and staying on top of new and emerging technology is what keeps his motor running.

“I wanna do my master tech training and get full EV training,” Gray said. “I want to be at the front of EV training so I can get the best knowledge, and work on the new cars coming in.”

While events like Wednesday’s trade expo continue to generate new interest in the trades, those who have been in the industry for a longer stretch of time say problems still exist.

After nearly a decade working in the trades, Maks Doerksen, a structural welder and ironworker says the number of apprentices getting into and more importantly staying in the trades isn’t keeping up with the number of journeymen reaching the end of their careers.

“We’re seeing less and less young people. Younger people don’t seem as interested in coming out here and working like this every day,” Doerksen explained.

“So we’re always looking for more apprentices and workers. There’s always work coming, but older guys are retiring and young guys aren’t coming in at the same rate.”

