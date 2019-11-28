Big White, SilverStar ski resorts open doors, runs for season

Send this page to someone via email

Big White and Silver Star are officially open for their respective winter seasons.

The two Okanagan resorts held their openings on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Big White

According to Big White, it didn’t have ideal conditions for opening day, but managed to groom The Sun Run from top to bottom.

The resort says it’s not often it opens the season with only three runs available, but more snowfall is expected next week.

Opening Day is here!

Lara's Gondola is open from 7:45am – 5:00pm.

The Bullet Express is open from 8:45am – 3:30pm.

The mini carpet is open in Happy Valley for a beginner's area. See all Opening Weekend hours & events ➡️ https://t.co/AWM8R9Ttf2 pic.twitter.com/ehArCmXCZb — Big White Ski Resort (@BigWhite) November 28, 2019

Big White has its Christmas light-up Saturday night, while the resort’s skating rink, the highest elevated rink in Canada, open to the public.

The mountain hired 918 staff for the season, an all-time high.

The resort says if you do choose to ski or snowboard during these early season conditions, that you ride only on groomed runs.

SilverStar

At SilverStar, the resort says they’re experiencing some of the best early season conditions in B.C.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to kick-off another amazing season on the slopes at SilverStar,” said Chantelle Deacon, the resort’s media relations manager.

“Our 100 per cent, all-natural snow surface is fantastic, with good coverage and plenty of runs for everyone to enjoy.”

OPENING DAY tomorrow Thu 28th @ 8.30am

⛷ 25+ Runs Open

🚡 3 Lifts & a carpet (Gondola, Comet, Silver Queen)

🍩 Tube Town tubing lanes!

❄️ Great early season conditions#SkiSilverStar pic.twitter.com/d1PQnaDPjo — SilverStar Mountain Resort (@SilverStarMR) November 27, 2019

SilverStar has opened the Comet Six-Pack Express, Gondola, Silver Queen and Discovery Magic Carpet, which will give skiers and riders access to more than 25 runs.

The mountain is opening two lanes of tubing at Tube Town, this weekend. The public will have to wait for more snowfall for the mountain to open up Brewer’s Pond and mini snowmobiles.

The mountain says nordic skiing conditions are looking good, with more than 45 kilometers of cross-country trails open for skiers.

“Early season conditions are looking great, and it’s looking like nothing but sunshine going into the weekend,” Deacon said.

“We will be handing out hot chocolate and donuts at 8 a.m., and the lifts will begin operation at 8:30 a.m.”

SilverStar will have events all weekend long, celebrating the start of its season.

On Friday, the mountain will be having its annual Christmas light-up. The light-up will feature local arts and talents, sleigh rides, fire dancers, fireworks and Santa Claus.

On Saturday, the mountain will have an open art gallery, Gallery Odin, where they will display art by local Western Canadian artists from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Sunday, the mountain will have live music and a roast at its restaurant, Red Antler.