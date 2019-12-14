Indigenous hockey player buoyed by support after sharing experience with racism

Send this page to someone via email

An Indigenous hockey player from Nova Scotia who shared his experience of racism on the ice says he’s been inspired to stick with the sport after an outpouring of support from professionals and peers.

Logan Prosper, who is from Waycobah First Nation, says he was taunted with racist comments from players with the Northside Vikings during a game in Cheticamp, N.S., last week.

Since sharing his experience, the 16-year-old says he’s put aside his instinct to quit after receiving hundreds of messages from players telling him to stick with it.

Prosper says he was inspired by a recent conversation with former NHL forward Akim Aliu, whose allegations that former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters used a racial slur recently sparked discussions about racism in hockey.

Hockey Nova Scotia, the province’s governing body for amateur hockey, announced a task force to deal with discrimination in the sport in light of Prosper’s experience.

The teen says he’s not looking for disciplinary action but hopes his story is a learning and healing experience for the hockey community.