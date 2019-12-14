Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest man after weapons call in Dartmouth

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 14, 2019 9:38 am
Forensic officers with Halifax Regional Police search for evidence in Dartmouth, N.S., June 2017.
Forensic officers with Halifax Regional Police search for evidence in Dartmouth, N.S., June 2017. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Bundale

Halifax Regional Police have taken one man into custody as they continue to investigate a weapons call on Saturday.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. police received a report that man at an apartment at 4 Brule St. may have had a gun.

READ MORE: Halifax man charged with arson in connection with Spryfield apartment fire

Officers and members of the Emergency Response Team attended the scene and took a suspect into custody without incident.

Police say they continue to investigate and will release further information when it is available.

Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking
Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceGun Violencehalifax policeHalifax crimeGunweapons callBrule StreetMan With A GunFirearms Callman with a gun Halifax
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.