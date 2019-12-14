Police arrest man after weapons call in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have taken one man into custody as they continue to investigate a weapons call on Saturday.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. police received a report that man at an apartment at 4 Brule St. may have had a gun.

Officers and members of the Emergency Response Team attended the scene and took a suspect into custody without incident.

Police say they continue to investigate and will release further information when it is available.

