Halifax man charged with arson in connection with Spryfield apartment fire

Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a man with arson in connection with a fire that displaced 10 people from an apartment building on Spencer Avenue in Halifax on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews and police officers responded to the three-storey apartment building at 7:44 a.m.

Fire officials described the blaze as “very, very intense” with a lot of smoke and flames.

Crews were able to knock down the blaze fairly quickly and rescued two people from an upper floor window.

One tenant was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

In total, 10 people were displaced due to the fire. The Canadian Red Cross has been providing them with assistance.

Halifax police say they were provided with information that led them to believe the fire had been deliberately set.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, officers arrested a 35-year-old Halifax man at an address on Robie Street.

Chris Joseph Drysdale is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday where he’ll face a charge of arson causing property damage.

With files from Alexa MacLean