Investigations

London, Ont. police issue public warning after woman chased after midnight on Hamilton Road

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 5:14 pm
Updated December 13, 2019 5:20 pm
Following investigations, Joao Camarada, 44, of London was charged with one count of criminal harassment by watching and besetting.
Following investigations, Joao Camarada, 44, of London was charged with one count of criminal harassment by watching and besetting. LPS

London police are sending out a public safety warning after a woman was chased by a man.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Hamilton Road.

Police say a woman was walking in the 400-block of Hamilton Road when she turned a corner and came across a man hiding.

Officials say the man allegedly lunged at the woman and when she fled, he chased her as she ran away.

The woman was able to flee into a building, and did not sustain injuries.

Following investigations, Joao Camarada, 44, of London was charged with one count of criminal harassment by watching and besetting.

He’s been released, and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3rd, 2020.

Police describe the accused as a black man, approximately five-feet-six-inches tall, 160 pounds, with short salt and pepper hair in a buzz cut.

He has a goatee, and speaks both Portuguese and English with a Portuguese accent.

Anyone with further information or who may have been victim to a similar incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Mother describes daughter’s vicious attack at Sandstone bus stop
