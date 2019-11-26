London police lay charges after girl allegedly offered money for photos, video on Snapchat

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old London man is facing charges following an investigation by the London Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

Police say they were notified on Thursday about a man who allegedly communicated with a 15-year-old girl through the mobile application Snapchat for one week in October.

The girl told investigators she was told there was a “job opportunity” involving her providing photos and video which would then be shared with others for a fee.

On Monday night, London police arrested a man in the downtown core.

The accused faces two child pornography-related offences, and four counts relating to luring an underage person by means of telecommunication.

He’s set to appear in court on Jan. 23, 2020.

