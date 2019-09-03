Former central Alberta high school teacher pleads guilty to child luring

A former Barrhead high school teacher has pleaded guilty to one count of child luring.

Andrew Philip Jissink, 45, entered the guilty plea in an Edmonton courtroom on Friday.

When he was charged in 2017, RCMP alleged Jissink used social media to communicate with three students from Barrhead Composite High School.

Police said they believed the teacher used Snapchat to communicate with the students but no physical contact was reported.

Police said Jissink was also teaching at R.F. Staples Secondary School in Westlock, Alta. at the time the social media incident was reported.

Jissink was originally charged in January 2017 with three counts of luring a child under 18.

Jissink’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Edmonton.

With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News.