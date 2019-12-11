2 men wanted on human trafficking charges, 1 woman arrested: London police

Send this page to someone via email

City police are seeking two men from B.C. who face human trafficking-related charges.

Police say a woman has already been arrested, in connection with a victim who was allegedly trafficked in London and other Ontario cities over a period of around three weeks.

Officials identify the two wanted suspects as Elkan Vyizigiro, also known as ‘Lavish,’ and Meaz Nour-Eldin, also known as ‘Streets.’

Both are from Surrey, B.C. and are 22 years of age.

Vyizigiro is described as a black male, five-feet-six-inches tall and 160 pounds, with short black hair in braids and a muscular build.

Nour-Eldin is described as a black male, six-feet-one-inch tall and 160 pounds, with short black hair, braids, crooked teeth, a small face and a thin build.

London police say they were contacted in October by a woman in her 20s who reported being trafficked by two men she met through a woman.

Following investigations, a 24-year-old London woman was arrested and charged with trafficking in persons by recruiting and procuring/recruit a person to provide sexual services for consideration.

Police say she has been released on bail and is scheduled to reappear in court on Dec. 19, 2019.

Officials are keeping the woman’s identity hidden, as it could potentially identify the victim.

Vyizigiro and Nour-Eldin are jointly charged with:

Trafficking in persons by recruiting

Procuring/recruit a person to provide sexual services for consideration

Financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18

Material benefit from sexual services

Obtain sexual services for consideration

Advertising another person’s sexual services X2

Vyizigiro is also charged with one additional count of:

Financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18

Material benefit from sexual services

Obtain sexual services for consideration

Nour-Eldin is also charged with assault and uttering threats.

He is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant of arrest for kidnapping and other offences in relation to a separate investigation conducted by police in British Columbia, according to police.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police urge any victims, or anyone with further information, to contact investigators with the Human Trafficking Unit by calling 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous information can also be provided online at londoncrimestoppers.com.