Oxycodone seized at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick: Correctional Service Canada

Correctional officers at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick confiscated 26.41 grams of oxycodone in the prison’s medium-security unit last month, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

CSC says illegal drugs were seized on Nov. 29 as a result of correctional staff acting on intelligence information.

The drugs seized have an “institutional value” of $13,200, according to the federal agency.

CSC says it is now working with police on an investigation into the incident.

According to CSC, the federal agency has a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs that search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

