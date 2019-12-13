1 injured, 1 in custody after crash near Dartmouth cemetery

A woman has been taken to hospital and a man is currently in custody after a crash near the Mount Hermon Cemetery in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 100 block of Victoria Road at 1:48 a.m. Friday.
Police say a vehicle was travelling north on Victoria Road when it lost control and hit the steel fence surrounding a nearby graveyard.
There were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to police.
Officers say a 21-year-old woman appeared injured and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 38-year-old man, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving, police say.
The matter remains under investigation.
