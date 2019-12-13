1 injured, 1 in custody after crash near Dartmouth cemetery

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been taken to hospital and a man is currently in custody after a crash near the Mount Hermon Cemetery in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 100 block of Victoria Road at 1:48 a.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Teen arrested after threats allegedly made against Lower Sackville school

Police say a vehicle was travelling north on Victoria Road when it lost control and hit the steel fence surrounding a nearby graveyard.

Police have Victoria Rd. between Garden Dr. & Nantucket Ave. blocked off in #Dartmouth following an overnight single car crash. Three people were inside the vehicle, one sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was arrested as a “possible impaired driver.” #hfx pic.twitter.com/14bgmLnF93 — Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) December 13, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

There were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to police.

Officers say a 21-year-old woman appeared injured and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

1:41 Man arrested after suspected arson in Spryfield Man arrested after suspected arson in Spryfield

A 38-year-old man, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving, police say.

The matter remains under investigation.