Crime

Teen arrested after threats allegedly made against Lower Sackville school

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 3:47 pm
Updated December 12, 2019 3:49 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly making threats online against a school in Lower Sackville.

In a news release Thursday, Nova Scotia RCMP said they learned of the threats on Dec. 7 just before 6 p.m.

The suspect, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested for uttering threats.

No one was hurt, police said.

In light of the situation, police are reminding the public that police investigate all calls involving threats to a school, even if the information is received through a third party or via social media

“In every case, police attempt to get to the source of the information,” police said in the news release.

“There can be serious criminal consequences to making a threat to a school. Additionally, investigating complaints where a false threat was made ties up police and school resources, when they could be better used in other areas.”

The teen was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court on Jan. 9, 2020.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceNova Scotia RCMPYouth Criminal Justice ActLower SackvilleThreatsSackville
