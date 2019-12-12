Menu

Canada

Two people rescued from Spencer Avenue apartment fire

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 8:27 am
Updated December 12, 2019 8:41 am
Halifax fire crews are responding to an apartment fire on Spencer Avenue on Thursday morning.
Halifax fire crews are responding to an apartment fire on Spencer Avenue on Thursday morning. Alexander Quon/Global News

Emergency services rescued two people from an apartment fire on Spencer Avenue on Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews and Halifax police responded to the three-storey apartment building at 7:44 a.m.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured after car leaves road on Highway 103

Brendan Elliot, a spokesperson for the municipality, said everyone was successfully evacuated from the building and that there were no apparent injuries.

Firefighters were able to rescue two people from the third floor of the apartment building.

The fire is now out and a Halifax Transit bus is on the scene to serve as a temporary warming centre for displaced tenants.

Strong winds batter the Maritimes
Strong winds batter the Maritimes

The Canadian Red Cross has been called to provide assistance.

More to come…

