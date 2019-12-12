Two people rescued from Spencer Avenue apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency services rescued two people from an apartment fire on Spencer Avenue on Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews and Halifax police responded to the three-storey apartment building at 7:44 a.m.

Brendan Elliot, a spokesperson for the municipality, said everyone was successfully evacuated from the building and that there were no apparent injuries.

Firefighters were able to rescue two people from the third floor of the apartment building.

The fire is now out and a Halifax Transit bus is on the scene to serve as a temporary warming centre for displaced tenants.

The Canadian Red Cross has been called to provide assistance.

More to come…