Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash occurred near Exit 2 in Lakeside.

Few details have been released, but police say Highway 103 is closed to traffic in the outbound lane between exits 2 and 3, and will be for some time.

Police are asking motorists to avoid this area and seek alternate routes.

More to come.

