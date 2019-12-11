RCMP, Halifax firefighters respond to vehicle crash on Lucasville Road

RCMP and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Lucasville Road near Sackville Drive on Wednesday morning.
Information on injuries and the number of vehicles involved in the crash was not immediately available.
RCMP are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as police have closed Sackville Drive to traffic in the Millwood area.
Traffic is being detoured on Lucasville Road into Windwood Drive.
The Mounties say that there are reports of the road freezing up and that drivers should use extreme caution.
