Police investigating sudden death in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death on Wednesday.

Officers are at the scene of a sudden death on Washmill Lake Drive.

READ MORE: Police looking for driver after man struck by vehicle in Halifax

The investigation is in its early stages, and police say they are unable to provide any further details at this time.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area to allow police to continue their investigation.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement