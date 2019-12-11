Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating sudden death in Halifax

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 7:48 am
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death on Washmill Lake Drive.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death on Washmill Lake Drive. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Bundale

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death on Wednesday.

Officers are at the scene of a sudden death on Washmill Lake Drive.

READ MORE: Police looking for driver after man struck by vehicle in Halifax

The investigation is in its early stages, and police say they are unable to provide any further details at this time.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area to allow police to continue their investigation.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional Policehalifax policeHalifax crimeHRPSudden DeathHalifax Police InvestigationWashmill Lake DriveWashmill Lake Drive police
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.