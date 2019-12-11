Police investigating sudden death in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death on Wednesday.
Officers are at the scene of a sudden death on Washmill Lake Drive.
READ MORE: Police looking for driver after man struck by vehicle in Halifax
The investigation is in its early stages, and police say they are unable to provide any further details at this time.
Officers are asking the public to avoid the area to allow police to continue their investigation.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS