School bus carrying children involved in Bedford crash

Weather conditions are believed to be a factor in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Bedford involving a school bus carrying children

In a news release Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said the crash, on Hammonds Plains Road at the on ramp to the Highway 102, happened at around 2:20 p.m.

Police say a sport utility vehicle went through a red light due to road conditions, then struck the school bus.

There are no reported injuries, according to police.

Motorists are being asked to use caution due to current weather and road conditions.

