Traffic

School bus carrying children involved in Bedford crash

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 2:20 pm
Police say a sport utility vehicle went through a red light due to road conditions, then struck the school bus.
Police say a sport utility vehicle went through a red light due to road conditions, then struck the school bus.

Weather conditions are believed to be a factor in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Bedford involving a school bus carrying children

In a news release Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said the crash, on Hammonds Plains Road at the on ramp to the Highway 102, happened at around 2:20 p.m.

READ MORE: Fatal crash shuts down section of Highway 103 in Lakeside: police

Police say a sport utility vehicle went through a red light due to road conditions, then struck the school bus.

There are no reported injuries, according to police.

READ MORE: 2 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Middle Sackville

Motorists are being asked to use caution due to current weather and road conditions.

Nova ScotiaPoliceHalifax Regional PoliceTrafficHRPBedfordschool bus crashHammonds PlainsHighway 102Halifax TrafficHammonds Plains Road
