Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigating reported gas station robbery on Bayers Road

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 10:06 am
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a reported robbery on Bayers Road.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a reported robbery on Bayers Road. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a reported robbery at a gas station on Bayers Road on Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to the incident at the Petro gas station at 7015 Bayers Rd. in Halifax.

READ MORE: 2 rescued from Spencer Avenue apartment fire

According to police, staff reported a man had entered the store and demanded cigarettes and money.

The suspect left on foot, reportedly travelling along Bayers Road with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes and money, police say.

No one was injured, and police say there were no weapons involved.

Robbery at Halifax device repair shop caught on camera
Robbery at Halifax device repair shop caught on camera

Patrol officers, along with a canine unit, searched the area but were not able to locate a suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers describe the suspect as a man who stands approximately five feet eight inches tall. He was wearing a blue tuque, a grey scarf, a black winter jacket, blue jeans and black Adidas sneakers with white soles, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceRobberyhalifax policeHalifax crimeGas Station RobberyBayers RoadPetro Canada robberyBayers Road robberyHalifax gas station robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.