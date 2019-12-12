Halifax police investigating reported gas station robbery on Bayers Road

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a reported robbery at a gas station on Bayers Road on Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to the incident at the Petro gas station at 7015 Bayers Rd. in Halifax.

According to police, staff reported a man had entered the store and demanded cigarettes and money.

The suspect left on foot, reportedly travelling along Bayers Road with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes and money, police say.

No one was injured, and police say there were no weapons involved.

Patrol officers, along with a canine unit, searched the area but were not able to locate a suspect.

Officers describe the suspect as a man who stands approximately five feet eight inches tall. He was wearing a blue tuque, a grey scarf, a black winter jacket, blue jeans and black Adidas sneakers with white soles, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.