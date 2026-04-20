Police find dog breeding operation during drug lab raid in Hamilton, Ont.

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Police in Hamilton, Ont., say three people are facing charges after a raid at a dispensary also led to the discovery of an illegal dog breeding operation.

Last week, officers raided 4 Winds Medicine Lodge at 421 King St. E. after receiving information it was allegedly involved in the illegal sale of cannabis and other controlled substances.

During the April 16 raid, police seized a $210,000 worth of illegal drugs, including cocaine, meth and related items, along with prohibited weapons. Officers also located two operational labs believed to be used in the production of crack cocaine.

“During the search, officers also located eight puppies and two adult dogs believed to be part of an illegal dog breeding operation,” police said in a news release Monday.

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“Hamilton Animal Services attended the scene and took custody of the animals to ensure their well-being.”

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Three people – a 40-year-old Hamilton man, a 24-year-old Hamilton woman and a 46-year-old man from North York – were arrested and face multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and proceeds of crime.

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The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.