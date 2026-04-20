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Crime

Officials seize tobacco, cellphones at federal prison in Kingston

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 2:05 pm
1 min read
Fences with razor wire are shown at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. View image in full screen
Fences with razor wire are shown at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN/Lars Hagberg
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Various contraband was seized at a federal institution in Kingston, Ont., worth about $100,000.

According to Correctional Service Canada (CSC), staff members seized multiple packages between April 10 and 13 at Collins Bay Institution.

The packages contained contraband and unauthorized items, including tobacco, cellphones and accessories.

In total, the estimated institutional value was approximately $100,815.

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CSC said it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering institutions, which include ion scanners and detector dogs. These tools are used to search not only buildings, but personal property, inmates and visitors.

The agency added that it has increased measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions to ensure a safe and secure environment.

Click to play video: 'Union concerned about contraband, overdoses in Ontario jails'
Union concerned about contraband, overdoses in Ontario jails
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