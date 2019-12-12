New Brunswick’s minority government to put bill to confidence vote

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s minority Progressive Conservative government could face an early election if proposed legislation on essential services in nursing homes doesn’t pass.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the legislation needs to pass before the end of the month, and he will make the decision a confidence vote.

The governing Tories have a deal with the three members of the People’s Alliance to support the government on confidence votes until the spring, but People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin says he might break that deal.

He says the government won’t get his party’s support unless changes to reclassify paramedics are approved by the end of next week.

Kris Austin says that he is willing to vote against government bills should there be no action on paramedic reclassification over the next week. Speaking afterwards premier Higgs says he will be making the Essential Services vote a confidence vote. — Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) December 12, 2019

Higgs says he hopes there won’t be an early election, but the essential services legislation is a “line in the sand” for him.

He says he would be willing to consider only minor amendments to the bill.