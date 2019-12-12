N.B. youth mental health centre moving to Moncton from Campbellton 

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s health minister has decided to move the province’s youth mental health centre to Moncton from Campbellton.

A new facility was under construction in Campbellton but Ted Flemming halted that work earlier this year after provincial ombud Charles Murray called on the government to reconsider its plans.

Flemming says a new Moncton location for the youth mental health centre will be chosen, and former child and youth advocate Bernard Richard has agreed to help in that process.

Norm Bosse, the current child and youth advocate, says he’s pleased with the decision.

No timeline has been set to find the new location, and in the meantime, young people requiring mental health treatment will continue to be treated at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton.

Flemming says $10 million will be spent in the 2020-21 capital budget to complete the new facility in Campbellton and use it to increase capacity for residential addiction rehab treatment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.