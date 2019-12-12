Menu

37-year-old charged with failing to stop for police in New Tecumseth, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 1:47 pm
According to police, an officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 9 and attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving at a high speed. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 37-year-old has been charged with failing to stop for police in New Tecumseth, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon, OPP say.

According to police, an officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 9 and attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving at a high speed.

The car continued driving at a high speed when other OPP officers were made aware of the incident and responded to the area of Highway 9 and County Road 50 to assist, police add.

The vehicle and its driver were found quickly just north of Highway 9, officers say.

Salvatore (Sam) Giuliano, 37, from Palgrave, Ont., has since been charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving under suspension and speeding one to 49 kilometres over the posted limit.

Giuliano will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on Jan. 2

