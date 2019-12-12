Huskie Athletics appoints 7 members to board of trustees

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies has appointed new members to its board of trustees.

Some high-profile names are among the seven new appointees to Huskie Athletics.

“Dave King is certainly one of the marquee names. Jim Hopson, he’s made a great name with the Saskatchewan Roughriders,” said Dave Hardy, the chief athletics officer with the University of Saskatchewan (U of S).

“We look very much forward to working with those individuals and the value that they will add to Huskie Athletics.”

King, a former NHL and Team Canada coach, led the Huskies men’s hockey team to their only national championship in the 1982-83 season.

Ten-time Paralympic medalist Colette Bourgonje, Federated Co-op CEO Scott Banda, past president of Saskatoon minor hockey Bob Fawcett, former City of Saskatoon senior executive Catherine Gryba and former Huskies hockey captain Dr. Peter Spafford are also joining the board.

“Our new Huskie Athletics board members bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion for sport and the University of Saskatchewan that will support our student-athletes in the classroom and in their sports,” U of S president Peter Stoicheff said in a statement.

“As proud supporters of Huskie Athletics, they will enhance our connection to the community while helping Huskie student-athletes achieve at a high national level.”

Stoicheff said the broad experience of the new board will help with student-athlete development, resource management, program planning, and community and corporate engagement.

The new appointees come after several board members stepped down earlier this year.

The new board will meet for the first time in February.

