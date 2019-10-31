Saskatchewan Huskies running back Adam Machart breaks impressive record

Send this page to someone via email

Two stories emerged from the Saskatchewan Huskies 22-9 victory over the Alberta Golden Bears on Oct. 26.

The first is running back Adam Machart, who ran for 227 yards to set the Huskies all-time single-season rushing record.

Machart has run for 1,334 yards in 2019, surpassing the mark of 1,104 yards set in 1999 by Doug Rozon.

Huskies head coach Scott Flory actually blocked for Rozon that season as a member of the offensive line.

“I blocked for Doug. I know Doug Rozon and you know it’s a little bit different style, but at the end of it, they’re both very effective,” Flory said.

“For a guy to be the all-time leading rusher in technically a passing era, it’s pretty remarkable what he’s accomplished.”

Machart credits his offensive line in helping to set the mark.

“You see five yards of movement downfield. That’s just a dream, dream stuff for running back,” Marchart said.

“There’s about six or seven of those guys that dress every game and they’re warriors and they’re humble guys and great, great locker room guys as well, great leaders.

“Just super honoured and privileged to play with those guys every day.”

The Huskies will enter the playoffs without another offensive weapon.

Receiver Colton Klassen suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the win over the Bears.

That may place more focus on receiver Sam Baker, who has played better as this season has progressed.

“It’s hard to see him (Klassen) go down like that with such a drastic injury,” Baker said.

“We have guys who can step up like we had before. Guys stepped up when I was down. And if we can just keep doing that, everybody knows what they’re doing, we can do well.”

Flory said the team needs to build on what they have been doing all season.

“As I told the boys when you get to the playoffs and the deeper you go and the further you get into the cold weather is that everything just gets amplified,” Flory said.

“So every good play, every bad play, every decision just gets amplified and we got to make sure that we’re locked in for those three hours on Saturday.”

The win also cemented home-field advantage for the Huskies, who will play a home-field playoff game for the first time since 2014.

The Huskies and the Bears meet at Griffiths Stadium at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Saskatchewan, which is looking to defend its Canada West title, enters the game as the top-ranked team in the conference and No. 7 overall in the U Sports national rankings.