Saskatchewan Huskies

Sports

Sean McKay relishing role as Saskatchewan Huskies volleyball coach

By David Giles and Derek Bidwell Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 11:41 am
Sean McKay relishing role as Saskatchewan Huskies volleyball coach
WATCH: Sean McKay is looking forward to what he hopes will be a long run with the Saskatchewan Huskies men’s volleyball team.

It’s a new chapter for Saskatchewan Huskies men’s volleyball program.

Sean McKay is taking over the reins as the ninth head coach in team history, but the third in the last three years.

Nathan Bennett took over from Brian Gavlas for the 2018-19 season, but after just one year, he moved on to become the head coach at the University of Fraser Valley.

McKay is looking forward to what he hopes will be a long run with the Huskies.

“Alumni, current athletes, the whole volleyball community has been super supportive ever since I got here,” McKay said.

“I’ve been nothing but impressed with what they’ve been bringing in practice and stuff off the court as well, very strong academically and very involved with the community.”

McKay spent the past three years as the head coach of the SAIT Trojans in Calgary, compiling a 51-21 record, and also worked with Volleyball Alberta and Volleyball Canada.

He said he is looking forward to competing for the first time in Canada West.

“It’s probably the strongest league within Canada and with that, you’re seeing some of the best athletes out of North America come out of this league,” McKay said.

“It’s an honour to be able to work and coach them, but also competing against some of the other top coaches in the country is lots of fun.”

The Huskies men’s and women’s teams kick off their season on Friday night at the University of Calgary.

They play their first home games on Oct. 25 when they host UBC.

TAGS
Saskatoon SportsSaskatchewan HuskiesVolleyballSask Huskies VolleyballHuskies VolleyballSask HuskiesSask Huskies Men's VolleyballSaskatchewan Huskies VolleyballSaskatchewan Huskies Men's VolleyballSean McKay
