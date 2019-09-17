Maya Gabruch finds success for Saskatchewan Huskies with pre-game ritual change

A change to her pre-game ritual has translated into success on the pitch for one Saskatchewan Huskie soccer player.

The women’s team is off to a good start in 2019, winning three of their first four games.

One constant for the team is Maya Gabruch.

The fourth-year midfielder has found the back of the net five times so far this season, nearly doubling her career total with the Huskies.

Gabruch already sits in the top 15 for Huskies single-season goals with 10 games remaining.

She said a catalyst for her early-season success was a slight change she made in her pre-game ritual.

“I play certain songs, like on my playlist there are certain songs that I play and well, that’s kind of new from last year,” Gabruch said, adding she has already exceeded her goals for the season.

“I’m just hoping to keep going how I’ve been going. I just come into every game excited, I do my pre-game ritual, then we’re just ready to roll.”

As to what is on the playlist that is translating to success on the pitch?

“I’ll keep that to myself,” Gabruch said with a laugh.

Gabruch was named a Huskie Athlete of the Week on Monday for the second-consecutive week.

She had the insurance goal on Saturday in the Huskies 3-1 win over UNBC, and scored the lone goal the following day in the team’s first loss of the season, a 2-1 defeat against Calgary.

The team heads to the west coast for their next two games, Friday in Victoria against the Vikes and then the following day in Vancouver against the UBC Thunderbirds.

