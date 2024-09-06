Bronze medal win fuelling U Sask. Huskies women’s soccer team for more in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

A new Canada West season is on the horizon for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s soccer team, 10 months after a historic moment for the program.

The Huskies are reigning Canada West bronze medallists after completing a run to the conference’s final four last November, beating the Victoria Vikes to bring home the team’s first medal since 2016.

“I feel like sometimes in Saskatchewan we’re overlooked,” said Huskies senior midfielder Jade Houmphanh. “All our hard work behind the scenes, in the gym, in video, in technical and all of that has really come to life. It was such a well deserved feeling to finally get that medal.”

One of the conference’s youngest teams last season, the Huskies are a year older with just two graduations in Hailey Weber and Halle Krynowsky from their bronze medal-winning roster.

Returning the vast majority of their core is something 2023 leading scorer Marie Kilcher said is going to be a huge benefit this fall.

“It’s super exciting because we know each other so well on and off the field,” said Kilcher. “It just makes us a strong group and we’re super excited.”

Ranked sixth in the Canada West pre-season coaches poll, the Huskies are aiming to better their 10-3-1 record from last season which tied a program record in regular season wins.

The goal, of course, is to take the leap into becoming a true championship contender alongside conference powerhouses such as the UBC Thunderbirds and Trinity Western University Spartans.

Pro opportunities could also materialize out of this Huskies season according to head coach Jerson Barandica, with the brand-new Northern Super League set to launch in April.

“These are the future stars,” said Barandica. “The professional league is starting next year and there’s going to be drafts, so we’re excited to see our local kids get to the next level.”

The Huskies women’s soccer team will host the MacEwan Griffins and University of Alberta Pandas on Saturday and Sunday at Griffiths Stadium to open their 2024 season.