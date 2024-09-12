U Sask. Huskies football team prepare for consequential homecoming game after 0-2 start

Send this page to someone via email

A run of eight straight victories over the University of Regina Rams came to an end last Friday night for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team, leaving the field at Mosaic Stadium with a 33-28 loss.

It’s uncharted waters for this group, still searching for their first win of the Canada West season.

“We have some ups and downs,” said Huskies quarterback Anton Amundrud. “There’s moments where we’re moving the ball really well and there’s some super high, highs. There’s also moments where we won’t move the ball and there’s some super low, lows.”

Now with losses to the Rams and University of Manitoba Bisons, the Huskies have started a Canada West football season with an 0-2 record for the first time since 2015.

That’s included back-to-back games where the Huskies have allowed over 400 yards in offence by their opponents.

Head coach Scott Flory has stressed sticking to the process amid the losses, setting up one of the program’s most consequential ‘homecoming games’ in recent memory this coming Friday.

“We’re not making any excuses,” said Flory. “We’ve got a bunch of young guys that are getting better each and every play. They’re continuing to grow from this, but man it’s going to be real nice to be at home on Friday night.”

Despite some rain in the forecast, the Huskies are hungry to bring the thunder for homecoming as they’ll take on the 1-1 University of Calgary Dinos.

Defensive back Katley Joseph said the team is itching to use the energy of Griffiths Stadium to their benefit in their home opener to secure that elusive victory.

“We get that home advantage,” said Joseph. “It’s definitely going to be a big advantage for us. Especially for our [defensive back] group, we’re definitely going to rise to the occasion and that’s the goal this week.”

Looking to avoid falling into a 0-3 hole to begin the season and pick up that first win, the Huskies will face off against the Dinos with a 7:00 pm kickoff at Griffiths Stadium on Friday.