Confirmed case of mumps at University of King’s College in Halifax

Atlantic Canada’s largest university has notified students after Nova Scotia health officials confirmed a case of mumps at the neighbouring University of Kings College.

An email distributed on Tuesday at the University of King’s College and Dalhousie University informed staff and students about the confirmed case.

There is only one confirmed case of mumps and health officials are following up with those who’ve come in direct contact with the individual with the virus.

Mumps is a virus spread through direct and indirect contact with saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) said that while some people may have mild or no symptoms, mumps can lead to uncomfortable symptoms and in rare cases serious complications.

Symptoms of mumps typically appear two to three weeks after exposure to the virus and include swelling and pain in the gland or glands at the jaw, fever, headache and aching muscles and joints.

Severe symptoms include severe headache, stiff neck, painful or swollen testicles or severe abdominal pain.

Anyone who has experienced symptoms should contact their healthcare provider and put on a mask when visiting the facility.

Mumps can be diagnosed with an exam and lab tests and the NSHA are asking anyone with mumps to stay home from any group setting for five days after they first have symptoms.

Officials also say that the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is a safe and effective way to prevent mumps. It’s available at no cost through all primary care providers in the province.