Health
November 2, 2017 10:13 pm

Two cases of mumps confirmed at Dalhousie University

Steve Silva By Video Journalist  Global News

Dalhousie University in Halifax, N.S., Aug. 10, 2015.

Lee Brown/The Canadian Press
A A

There have been two confirmed cases of mumps at Dalhousie University, the school said in a statement on Thursday.

There are also “other suspect[ed] and confirmed cases in the Halifax area with links to the university,” spokesperson Brian Leadbetter wrote.

A memo was sent out about the matter at the request by the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

People with symptoms of the disease are asked to contact a family physician.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about mumps and why it’s making a comeback

Details about the cases were referred to the provincial government.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dalhousie mumps
Dalhousie University
Dalhousie University mumps cases
Halifax mumps cases
Mumps
Nova Scotia Health Authority

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News