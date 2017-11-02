Two cases of mumps confirmed at Dalhousie University
There have been two confirmed cases of mumps at Dalhousie University, the school said in a statement on Thursday.
There are also “other suspect[ed] and confirmed cases in the Halifax area with links to the university,” spokesperson Brian Leadbetter wrote.
A memo was sent out about the matter at the request by the Nova Scotia Health Authority.
People with symptoms of the disease are asked to contact a family physician.
Details about the cases were referred to the provincial government.
