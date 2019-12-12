Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta’s high court to rule on Travis Vader’s life sentence for killing Lyle and Marie McCann

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2019 8:38 am
Updated December 12, 2019 8:49 am
Supreme Court denies Travis Vader’s request for new trial
WATCH ABOVE: Travis Vader, the man convicted of killing two St. Albert seniors, went to Canada's highest court to get a new trial. On Dec. 5, 2019, the Supreme Court rejected his application.

The Alberta Court of Appeal is to release its decision Thursday on the sentence appeal of a man convicted of killing two Edmonton-area seniors.

Travis Vader was convicted of manslaughter in the deaths of St. Albert couple Lyle and Marie McCann.

The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their home in St. Albert — a bedroom community directly north of Edmonton — in July 2010.

READ MORE: The McCann murders and other cases without bodies

They were headed on a road trip to British Columbia and had planned to meet up with family.

Their burned-out motorhome and a vehicle they had been towing were discovered days later near Edson, about 200 kilometres west of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Their bodies have never been found and it’s not known how the couple was killed.

A trial judge determined Vader was a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns and killed them during a robbery.

READ MORE: A look back at the case against Travis Vader ahead of verdict

In 2017, Vader received a life sentence with no chance at parole for seven years.

The Appeal Court already turned down Vader’s request for a new trial or for his charges to be stayed.

The Supreme Court of Canada last week refused to hear Vader’s appeal of that decision.

READ MORE: Travis Vader ‘needs to accept his sentence’ as SCOC refuses to hear appeal: Bret McCann

The decision is expected to come out sometime after 9:30 a.m. MT.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeAlberta crimeManslaughterSt. AlbertTravis VaderAlberta Court Of AppealLyle and Marie McCannLyle McCannMarie McCannAlberta courtsLife SentenceBret McCannTravis Vader appealTravis Vader convictionTravis Vader life sentence
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.