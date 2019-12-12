Alberta’s high court to rule on Travis Vader’s life sentence for killing Lyle and Marie McCann

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Court of Appeal is to release its decision Thursday on the sentence appeal of a man convicted of killing two Edmonton-area seniors.

Travis Vader was convicted of manslaughter in the deaths of St. Albert couple Lyle and Marie McCann.

The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their home in St. Albert — a bedroom community directly north of Edmonton — in July 2010.

They were headed on a road trip to British Columbia and had planned to meet up with family.

Their burned-out motorhome and a vehicle they had been towing were discovered days later near Edson, about 200 kilometres west of the city.

Their bodies have never been found and it’s not known how the couple was killed.

A trial judge determined Vader was a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns and killed them during a robbery.

In 2017, Vader received a life sentence with no chance at parole for seven years.

The Appeal Court already turned down Vader’s request for a new trial or for his charges to be stayed.

The Supreme Court of Canada last week refused to hear Vader’s appeal of that decision.

The decision is expected to come out sometime after 9:30 a.m. MT.