Supreme court to decide if it will hear Travis Vader’s appeal in Alberta seniors deaths

The Supreme Court of Canada is to release a decision Thursday on whether it will hear an appeal from an Alberta man convicted of killing two seniors who disappeared on a camping trip.

Travis Vader was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

LEFT: Travis Vader walks out of the Edmonton Remand Centre in Decemeber 2014.RIGHT: Lyle and Marie McCann are shown in an undated handout photo. Global News

The couple, in their 70s, vanished after leaving their home in St. Albert, a bedroom community directly north of Edmonton, in July 2010.

Their burned-out motorhome and a vehicle they had been towing were discovered days later west of the city, but their bodies have never been found. It’s not known how the couple was killed.

The burned out motorhome belonging to Lyle and Marie McCann. Courtesy: Photo Evidence

They were headed on a road trip to on a road trip to British Columbia, and had planned to meet up with family.

A trial judge determined Vader was a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns and killed them during a robbery.

Justice Denny Thomas convicted Vader in 2016 of second-degree murder, but later substituted the verdict with manslaughter, because he had mistakenly used an outdated section of the Criminal Code. Portions of Section 230 were ruled unconstitutional more than 25 years ago.

Lawyers for Vader asked the Alberta Court of Appeal for a new trial or for his manslaughter charges to be stayed because of the judge’s mistake.

They also argued that the RCMP was negligent in handling disclosure at trial, which added two years of delay. The Crown told court there were exceptional circumstances that justified the time it took to complete the trial.

The Appeal Court unanimously dismissed the appeal in May.