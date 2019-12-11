1.5 million litres of crude oil spilled in Saskatchewan CP train derailment

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board has released new details regarding the CP Rail train derailment near Guernsey, Saskatchewan.

The train originated in Rosyth, Alberta and was destined for Oklahoma. It was heading east and travelling at about 70 kph when it derailed just after midnight on Monday. Preliminary examination suggests 19 of the 34 cars that derailed lost their entire load, releasing an estimated 1.5 million litres of crude oil into the ground and atmosphere. The spill became engulfed in fire, which burned for approximately 24 hours.

READ MORE: TSB investigators at site of fiery Saskatchewan CP train derailment

No water ways appear to be affected, and no injuries were reported. The Ministry of Environment was monitoring the air quality and did not issue any advisories.

READ MORE: CP Rail train hauling crude oil derails east of Saskatoon

Ongoing work continues as the TSB sent 6 investigators to the site, where they continue to examine mechanical and track components.

Story continues below advertisement