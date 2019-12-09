CP Rail train hauling crude oil derails east of Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 16 east of Saskatoon is closed after a train derailment and fire early Monday morning.

Canadian Pacific Railway said the train hauling crude oil derailed west of Guernsey, Sask., at around midnight. No injuries have been reported.

Officials have not said how many cars were involved or how many caught fire but noted there are no evacuations at this time.

CP said emergency and hazmat crews have been sent to the scene to work with local first responders to minimize the impact on the surrounding area.

There is no impact on any local waterways, a CP spokesperson said.

Humboldt RCMP said the highway between Guernsey and Plunkett is closed until further notice due to a lack of visibility from the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic is being detoured south of Plunkett on Highway 365 toward Watrous, then north along Highway 668 to Guernsey, police said.

CP said it has started an investigation into the cause of the derailment.

Guernsey is roughly 115 kilometres east of Saskatoon.