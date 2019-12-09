Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

CP Rail train hauling crude oil derails east of Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 7:37 am
A Canadian Pacific Railway train carrying crude oil reportedly derailed early Monday.
A Canadian Pacific Railway train carrying crude oil reportedly derailed early Monday. Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press

A section of Highway 16 east of Saskatoon is closed after a train derailment and fire early Monday morning.

Canadian Pacific Railway said the train hauling crude oil derailed west of Guernsey, Sask., at around midnight. No injuries have been reported.

Related News

READ MORE: CP Rail to acquire railway that owns tracks involved in Lac-Mégantic train derailment

Officials have not said how many cars were involved or how many caught fire but noted there are no evacuations at this time.

CP said emergency and hazmat crews have been sent to the scene to work with local first responders to minimize the impact on the surrounding area.

There is no impact on any local waterways, a CP spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Rennie, Man. train derailment caused by wheel fracture, says Transportation Safety Board

Humboldt RCMP said the highway between Guernsey and Plunkett is closed until further notice due to a lack of visibility from the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic is being detoured south of Plunkett on Highway 365 toward Watrous, then north along Highway 668 to Guernsey, police said.

CP said it has started an investigation into the cause of the derailment.

Guernsey is roughly 115 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Train DerailmentCP RailHighway 16Canadian Pacific RailwayCPWatrousHumboldt RCMPCP Train DerailmentPlunkettCanadian Pacific Train DerailmentGuernseyGuernsey SaskatchewanGuernsey Train Derailment
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.