Train derails on eastern outskirts of Edmonton, non-toxic material spills: Lafarge Canada

A cleanup is underway after a train derailed near the eastern edge of Edmonton on Monday, resulting in a “non-toxic” grey powder spilling from a rail car, according to Lafarge Canada.

The cement and concrete firm said the derailment occurred on its land in the area of 17 Street and Broadmoor Boulevard but it was Canadian Pacific Railway that was operating the rail line.

Lafarge did not say exactly what the powder is but said it expected the cleanup to take two to three days.

It appeared that only once car left the tracks.

Lafarge did not comment on what may have caused the derailment.

There were no reports of any injuries.