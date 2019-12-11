Menu

Crime

Arrest made after child shown nude picture at playground in Olds, Alberta

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 6:59 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 7:00 pm
File shot of a RCMP cruiser.
File shot of a RCMP cruiser. Courtesy: RCMP

RCMP have arrested a man in connection with an incident in Olds, Alta., this summer in which someone allegedly showed nude pictures of himself to a young child.

Terry Haskell, 67, was arrested by RCMP on Tuesday in Olds. He faces charges of making sexually explicit material available to a child and exposing genital organs to a child for a sexual purpose.

RCMP said the incident happened at a playground. The allege Haskell made sexual comments to the child after showing a naked picture of himself to them and then left the playground shortly after.

The incident was not reported to RCMP until October 2019.

READ MORE: RCMP charge Spruce Grove man with child luring spanning over 4 year period

Haskell has since been released on several conditions: he is prohibited from going within 10 metres of any swimming pool, day care centre, school ground, playground or community centre; he is prohibited from possessing a portable electronic device capable of capturing images outside of his home; and he is prohibited from being in the presence of anyone under the age of 16, unless they are in the presence of a responsible adult.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Cold Lake RCMP charge man with sexual assault, forcible confinement after test drive

Haskell is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Didsbury on Dec. 16, 2019.

