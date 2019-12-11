Arrest made after child shown nude picture at playground in Olds, Alberta

RCMP have arrested a man in connection with an incident in Olds, Alta., this summer in which someone allegedly showed nude pictures of himself to a young child.
Terry Haskell, 67, was arrested by RCMP on Tuesday in Olds. He faces charges of making sexually explicit material available to a child and exposing genital organs to a child for a sexual purpose.
RCMP said the incident happened at a playground. The allege Haskell made sexual comments to the child after showing a naked picture of himself to them and then left the playground shortly after.
The incident was not reported to RCMP until October 2019.
Haskell has since been released on several conditions: he is prohibited from going within 10 metres of any swimming pool, day care centre, school ground, playground or community centre; he is prohibited from possessing a portable electronic device capable of capturing images outside of his home; and he is prohibited from being in the presence of anyone under the age of 16, unless they are in the presence of a responsible adult.
Haskell is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Didsbury on Dec. 16, 2019.
