RCMP charge Spruce Grove man with child luring spanning over 4 year period

RCMP have charged a 39-year-old man with luring children, after a complaint from one of his victims led to a police investigation.

Parkland RCMP say Matthew Kenneth Erickson victimized a number of youth to ‘varying degrees’ between October 2015 and September 2019.

The initial tip came in last month, which prompted the investigation that exposed years of incidents.

Erickson was arrested on Oct. 11, and has been charged with a number of offenses, which include:

four counts of luring a child

three counts of sexual interference

two counts of making child pornography

one count of sexual assault.

Erickson was released on a $3,000 no-cash recognizance with a number of strict conditions, including no contact with his victims or anyone under 16 years of age.

He is set to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Oct. 30.

