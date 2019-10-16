Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

RCMP charge Spruce Grove man with child luring spanning over 4 year period

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 6:23 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 6:31 pm
Four men have been arrested in connection with a string of thefts in Carlyle, Sask.
RCMP have charged an Alberta man with child luring after a lengthy investigation. RCMP / File

RCMP have charged a 39-year-old man with luring children, after a complaint from one of his victims led to a police investigation.

Parkland RCMP say Matthew Kenneth Erickson victimized a number of youth to ‘varying degrees’ between October 2015 and September 2019.

Related News

The initial tip came in last month, which prompted the investigation that exposed years of incidents.

Erickson was arrested on Oct. 11, and has been charged with a number of offenses, which include:

  • four counts of luring a child
  • three counts of sexual interference
  • two counts of making child pornography
  • one count of sexual assault.

Erickson was released on a $3,000 no-cash recognizance with a number of strict conditions, including no contact with his victims or anyone under 16 years of age.

Story continues below advertisement

He is set to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Oct. 30.

Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring?
Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring?

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPAlberta RCMPChild LuringChild ExploitationRCMP InvestigationAlberta sexual assaultalberta child porn chargeschild porn stingmatthew kenneth erickson
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.