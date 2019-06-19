RCMP investigate child luring after man offers boy candy in Alberta town

RCMP in a town north of Edmonton are investigating a report of attempted child luring after police said a boy was offered candy from a stranger in a vehicle.

Lac La Biche RCMP said it happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday near 102 Avenue in Plamondon.

Police said a suspicious man wearing all black clothing pulled over and asked a young boy if he wanted a chocolate bar. The boy ran away, the man left the area and police were called a few minutes later, officers said in a media release Wednesday.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer black SUV or a black pickup truck with a canopy. No further description of the suspect was available.

Police said the incident is a reminder of the importance of teaching kids about safety and stranger danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lac La Biche RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Plamondon is about 190 kilometres north of Edmonton.