Crime
June 19, 2019 12:41 pm

RCMP investigate child luring after man offers boy candy in Alberta town

By Online Journalist  Global News

File photo of chocolate.

GETTY IMAGES
A A

RCMP in a town north of Edmonton are investigating a report of attempted child luring after police said a boy was offered candy from a stranger in a vehicle.

Lac La Biche RCMP said it happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday near 102 Avenue in Plamondon.

Story continues below

Police said a suspicious man wearing all black clothing pulled over and asked a young boy if he wanted a chocolate bar. The boy ran away, the man left the area and police were called a few minutes later, officers said in a media release Wednesday.

READ MORE: Arizona girl’s use of ‘code word’ helps prevent potential kidnapping

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer black SUV or a black pickup truck with a canopy. No further description of the suspect was available.

Police said the incident is a reminder of the importance of teaching kids about safety and stranger danger.

READ MORE: How to talk to your kids about stranger danger

Anyone with information is asked to call Lac La Biche RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Plamondon is about 190 kilometres north of Edmonton.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta crime
attempted child luring
Child Luring
Crime
Kidnapping
Lac La Biche RCMP
Plamondon
Plamondon Alberta
Plamondon crime
Rural Alberta crime
Rural Crime
stranger danger

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.