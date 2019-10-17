Cold Lake RCMP charge man with sexual assault, forcible confinement after test drive

Send this page to someone via email

Cold Lake RCMP have charged an Alberta man after a woman was sexually assaulted during a test drive, police said Wednesday.

On Oct. 4, a man went to a car dealership and asked to test drive a vehicle, according to RCMP. An employee accompanied the man on the ride, during which police said he drove to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

A search warrant was conducted at the suspect’s home, where electronic devices were seized, RCMP said.

Glen Bringleson, 55, of Fort Kent, Alta., was charged with:

sexual assault

forcible confinement

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

Bringleson was released on bail and is scheduled to appear at Cold Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 23. He was released on conditions including not going to any car dealership in Alberta, and is prohibited from having a cell phone that shoots photos or video.

RCMP said they told local car dealerships about the incident.

In addition to Cold Lake RCMP, Eastern Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit, Cold Lake GIS, Cold Lake RCMP Victim Services and RCMP Police Dog Services were involved in the investigation.