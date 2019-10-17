Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cold Lake RCMP charge man with sexual assault, forcible confinement after test drive

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 7:53 am
An Alberta man has been charged after a sexual assault investigation by Cold Lake RCMP.
An Alberta man has been charged after a sexual assault investigation by Cold Lake RCMP. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Cold Lake RCMP have charged an Alberta man after a woman was sexually assaulted during a test drive, police said Wednesday.

On Oct. 4, a man went to a car dealership and asked to test drive a vehicle, according to RCMP. An employee accompanied the man on the ride, during which police said he drove to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

Related News

A search warrant was conducted at the suspect’s home, where electronic devices were seized, RCMP said.

Glen Bringleson, 55, of Fort Kent, Alta., was charged with:

  • sexual assault
  • forcible confinement
  • unsafe storage of a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm

Bringleson was released on bail and is scheduled to appear at Cold Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 23. He was released on conditions including not going to any car dealership in Alberta, and is prohibited from having a cell phone that shoots photos or video.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said they told local car dealerships about the incident.

In addition to Cold Lake RCMP, Eastern Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit, Cold Lake GIS, Cold Lake RCMP Victim Services and RCMP Police Dog Services were involved in the investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPSexual AssaultAlberta RCMPsex assaultCold Lake RCMPAlberta sexual assaultCold Lake sex assaultCold Lake sex assaultsCold Lake sexual assaultCold Lake sexual assaultsCold Lake test drive sex assaultCold Lake test drive sexual assaultGlen BringlesonGlen Bringleson sexual assault charges
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.