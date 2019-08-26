Cold Lake RCMP respond to pair of weekend shootings that left 2 men fighting for their lives

Cold Lake RCMP continue to investigate after officers responded to two separate shootings over the weekend that sent two men to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday at about 1 a.m., police said officers responded to what they believe may have been a drive-by shooting on Elizabeth Métis Settlement.

“It was reported that two shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a residence,” RCMP said in a news release issued Monday.

They said a man at the home suffered life-threatening injuries before being taken to hospital. He was later airlifted to an Edmonton hospital.

About an hour later, Cold Lake RCMP were called to a separate “alleged shooting incident” at a rural home in the Municipal District of Bonnyville.

Police said that incident sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“RCMP continue to investigate both shootings and believe these incidents were targeted and not random,” police said.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Cold Lake RCMP detachment at 780-594-3301 or their local police department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.