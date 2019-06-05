Alberta RCMP seize homemade gun, knives from vehicle reported as stolen

Cold Lake RCMP have recovered an unusual weapon after coming across a vehicle that had been reported as stolen.

Officers came across a black, two-door vehicle with its rear window smashed while on foot patrol on Sunday, according to an RCMP release.

When they looked inside, officers discovered what appeared to be a homemade pistol on the floor of the passenger side. Police said the barrel of the gun appeared to be made out of wood, while the grip was covered in tape.

Police also seized a passport from the front seat and two large knives from the back seat.

A check into the history of the vehicle revealed it had been reported as stolen from the Cold Lake area.

Police said officers quickly caught up with a man who had been spotted near the vehicle earlier and matched the passport. Twenty-three-year-old Colton James Pelechosky of Cold Lake was arrested a short distance away. Police alleged he was attempting to flee the area.

Pelechosky is facing several weapons offences, as well as other related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on June 12, 2019.