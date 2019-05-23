‘Extensive’ damages to Alberta Beach church after arson: RCMP

A church in the lake community of Alberta Beach has suffered “extensive” damage after a fire that appears to have been intentionally set, according to the RCMP.

On May 10, RCMP and Lac Ste. Anne County Fire Services were called to a blaze at the Zion United Church.

An investigation by the fire department determined the fire was intentionally set, RCMP said in a media release Thursday.

Police said the estimate of damage caused is still being calculated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (780)-968-7267 or call the local police detachment.

Information can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers.