‘Extensive’ damages to Alberta Beach church after arson: RCMP
A church in the lake community of Alberta Beach has suffered “extensive” damage after a fire that appears to have been intentionally set, according to the RCMP.
On May 10, RCMP and Lac Ste. Anne County Fire Services were called to a blaze at the Zion United Church.
READ MORE: Man charged in connection with fire at historic hotel in Wetaskiwin
An investigation by the fire department determined the fire was intentionally set, RCMP said in a media release Thursday.
Police said the estimate of damage caused is still being calculated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (780)-968-7267 or call the local police detachment.
Information can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.