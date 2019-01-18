Merritt man arrested in connection to string of church arsons

Merritt RCMP said they’ve made an arrest in a series of arsons targeting churches last week.

“[On Thursday] we had obtained some evidence that allowed us to get a search warrant,” said Cst. Tracy Dunsmore with the Merritt RCMP. “We [searched] a home in the Merritt area and obtained further evidence which allowed us to make an arrest.”

She said a 37-year-old Merritt man remains in custody and is facing four counts of arson along with a single count of obstruction of justice.

Two churches in Merritt, including the historic 143-year-old Murray United Church, were set on fire early last Friday.

RCMP said they later learned of two other churches in nearby Shulus, one of them abandoned, which also showed signs of break-in and arson.

The Murray church was reduced to a chimney and foundations, while the Crossroads Community Church in Merritt suffered less severe damage from a small fire.

“They’ve had people in working all week, I know they sustained some fire and smoke damage, some water damage,” Dunsmore said.

“The Murray church, I’m not sure how you would value a historical church like that.”

The suspect has not yet been identified, nor are police speaking to a potential motive.

He was slated to appear in a Kamloops court on Friday.

